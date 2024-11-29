Rochester neighbors in need receive Thanksgiving meals from local community ministries

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As families in Rochester enjoyed their Thanksgiving dinners, others dedicated their day to ensuring those less fortunate also had a chance to celebrate. News10NBC’s Tom Kowalski spoke with food donation sites and recipients about the importance of giving back on Thanksgiving.

Jonathan Harding, the acting executive director of Cameron Community Ministries, described the community as “one big family.”

“This is about the same as we do on a regular day, anywhere from 100 to 150 people a day. We know a lot of them by first name. They know us by first name,” Harding said.

This year marked the first time since COVID-19 that Cameron Community could reopen their kitchen. Karen Fox, who has faced homelessness due to an arson fire, expressed her gratitude to the community.

“We had an arson fire and were homeless for a year and a half. I wanted back in this neighborhood if we could, if I wanted to live anywhere, we got out of the shelter earlier. But I want it back here. This is where my heart is and where we work to help the community,” Fox shared.

St. Peter’s Kitchen also contributed to the spirit of giving in Rochester. CEO Bob Boyd emphasized the significance of their mission.

“It gives us purpose as to why I’m here. I’m not just taking, we’re giving. And we see people who come in and we see their needs,” Boyd said.

Saundra Duet, a recent arrival from New Orleans, has yet to receive her first paycheck but feels supported by the community.

“I had to work, but I haven’t made enough yet to get my first paycheck … Means I matter means that people see me. It means that even though I don’t have a family here, I have family here,” Duet expressed.

The efforts of these organizations and individuals highlight the spirit of Thanksgiving, bringing warmth and support to those in need.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.

