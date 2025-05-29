Rochester officers spend hours at Smith and Orchard streets investigation scene
Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester police were investigating an area near Smith and Orchard streets Thursday morning around midnight.
Dozens of officers and investigators were at the scene for several hours. A News10NBC photojournalist at the scene saw multiple RPD patrol cars and a K-9 unit.
Officials said they aren’t commenting on the investigation at this time. This is a developing story, and will be updated as we learn more information.
AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI