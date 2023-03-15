Rochester organization hosts events to combat ongoing violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On-going violence in the city continues to drive the efforts of one long-standing group in our community.

Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe county will be hosting multiple events throughout the spring.

One of the big events this year is a free Easter dinner. The dinner honors families and people who have lost a friend or loved one due to senseless violence.

“We’ve devised it specifically to honor and serve as many families and individuals that have lost loved ones to the senseless violence that has engulfed our city and really our nation,” says Founder of Uniting Healing Through Hope, Clay Harris.

Uniting and Healing will also continue to host various community resource fairs over the next couple of months to encourage people to find a job they like, instead of engaging in violence on the streets.