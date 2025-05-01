Rochester PAB to hold first public meeting since court ruling that limits oversight powers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Accountability Board (PAB) is set to hold its first public meeting Thursday since a state Supreme Court judge ruled it cannot investigate allegations of police misconduct.

The judge ruled that the PAB does not have the authority to obtain testimony from officers, issue recommendations for officer discipline, or release case reports.

PAB said they will consult with its legal counsel to figure out their next steps.

The board is expected to review and discuss the decision during the meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. To watch the meeting, click here to watch it on the PAB’s YouTube.

