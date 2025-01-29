Rochester parents, advocates rally to address low pay, staffing shortages in childcare

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Parents and advocates from Rochester traveled to Albany on Tuesday to push for reforms in childcare across New York State.

Members of “The Children’s Agenda” gathered in Rochester before heading to the rally. Their goal was to urge Governor Kathy Hochul to include a permanent workforce compensation fund for early childhood education in this year’s state budget.

The rally highlighted the challenges of low pay and staffing shortages in childcare, which are impacting families statewide.

“All across New York, hours have been cut back for child care, which makes it hard for a lot of parents to be able to go to work and meet the cost of living,” said Jezare Hood, a parent advocate with The Children’s Agenda.

Nearly 30 individuals from Rochester took part in the rally.

