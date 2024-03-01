Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra announces schedule for 101st season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, and Stravinsky are some of the composers whose works to the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will play for its upcoming 101st season.

The RPO announced the lineup for its 2024 through 2025 season on Thursday. The season will begin with Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony on Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22. The concert at Kodak Hall begins at 8 p.m.

The season will end with Stravinsky’s The Firebird on Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1. That show also begins at 8 p.m. This season will feature world-renowned guests including the Grammy and Emmy-winning ensemble Time for Three and renowned pianists Emanuel Ax, Joyce Yang, Stewart Goodyear, Simon Trpčeski, Natasha Paremski.

The RPO’s Pops Series will also return. There will be a tribute to Donna Summer, Diana Ross, and other disco divas on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. The pops orchestra will also play movie scores, performing music from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 on Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

For the holiday season, the RPO will continue its 25-year collaboration with the Rochester City Ballet for a production of The Nutcracker. The first show will be on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and the last will be on Sunday, Dec. 1. There will also be a reunion of the RPO with the Rochester Oratorio Society for a performance of Handel’s Messiah on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

You can see a complete schedule and get tickets on the RPO’s website. This season for the first time, there will be concerts on Sunday afternoons.