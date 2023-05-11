Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will hold sensory-friendly concert

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is holding its first-ever sensory-friendly concert on Sunday, May 21. The performance starts at 2 p.m. at Hochstein on 50 N. Plymouth Ave.

The concert is designed to create an inclusive environment for people with sensory sensitivities, such as people with autism. The concert will offer a quiet room, noise-reduction headphones, a therapy dog, and a step-by-step guide that prepares audience members for what they will experience.

The orchestra will perform both classical and contemporary pieces including a Disney Magic medley, Sousa’s Mother Goose March, Strauss’s Blue Danube Waltz as well as his Pizzicato Polka.

“I’m very much looking forward to conducting this program and connecting with a new audience,” said RPO Music Director Andreas Delfs. “Making this wonderful orchestra accessible to everyone is an important part of our commitment to community engagement.”

Admission is free but you must register for tickets ahead of time. You can register online, call 585-454-2100, visit RPO Patron Services on East Avenue, or arrive one hour prior to the concert’s start at Hochstein.

The concert is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, New York State Council on the Arts, and other groups.