Rochester Pinball Collective hosts North American championship

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Pinball Collective hosted the 2025 North American Pinball Championship, bringing together pinball wizards from across the U.S. and Canada.

“Playing in a competition, there’s your skill, managing your anxiety, you know? Knowing the game,” said Mark Jezioro, an organizer of the event. “Some people are just attuned to it. Like, your top athletes are just better than other people. Of the top 10 players in the world, most of them are here.”

Jezioro explained that many of the qualities that make for a star sports player also apply to the game of pinball. The winner of the championship received a massive silver pinball trophy, a fitting prize for the continent’s top player.

The Rochester Pinball Collective’s facility in East Rochester provided the venue for the prestigious event, showcasing the skill and dedication of the pinball community.

