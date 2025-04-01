Rochester Police Accountability Board survey reveals 68% believe city isn’t doing enough to hold police accountable

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Accountability Board has released the results of its community survey on police oversight.

The survey revealed that 68% of respondents believe the city is not doing enough to hold the Rochester Police Department accountable. Additionally, 74% support the release of investigative reports.

“The people of Rochester still believe in the PAB’s mission,” Dr. Lesli Myers-Small, the executive director, said.

The survey results will be discussed at the Police Accountability Board’s next meeting on Thursday. News10NBC reached out to the Rochester Police Department for comment but has not yet received a response.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI