Rochester Police are investigating a shooting in the city Sunday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just after 7:45 p.m., police were alerted by surveillance cameras that a person who appeared to be hurt was seen getting into a car on Hudson Avenue near Alphonse Street.

Moments later police received calls about a person shot. When officers got to the scene of the shooting, they learned the victim was taken to the hospital in a private car. The victim is a 30-year-old man who was shot in the lower body. RPD said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 while they continue investigating.