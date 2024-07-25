Rochester police arrest one, search for second suspect after finding stolen Kia with gun, fentanyl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Wednesday at 9 p.m. Rochester went to the area of the old subway bed on Ravine Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation.

Officers saw a gray Kia driving on the railroad tracks and leaving the scene quickly without headlights. The Kia pulled over on Santee Street and two men ran away. One of the men, Shareee Smith, 20, was found hiding in a boat, in the backyard of a house on Warner Street, and was taken into custody.

Police found the Kia was stolen from Mt. Hope Avenue on Tuesday. Inside the Kia, they found a Taurus 9mm handgun, multiple high-capacity magazines, ammunition, and a vial of suspected fentanyl.

Smith was taken to Monroe County Jail and the search is ongoing for the second

suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Smith is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.