Rochester Police ask for help finding missing 29-year-old man

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are asking for help finding a 29-year-old man who has not been seen since Feb. 18.

Abduhahi Muya has been reported missing to the RPD. He was last seen around 3 p.m. Feb. 18 in the area of Van Aucker Street. Police said there is no information leading authorities to believe he is endangered, but his whereabouts are unknown. He predominantly walks, as he does not drive and typically avoids public transportation, police said.

He is about 5-foot-7 and weights 160-170 pounds with a dark complexion, black hair, brown eyes and a beard.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.