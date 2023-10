ROCHESTER, N.Y, — The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a woman who has been missing since last month.

Raya Terry, 21, was last seen Sept. 29 on Barons Street in Rochester. Raya is approximately 5-foot-4 and when last seen was wearing black shorts, a blue jean jacket and ankle-high black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911.