Police chase ends in crash on Thurston Road and Arnett Boulevard in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say a chase led to a car crashing into two other cars at the intersection of Thurston Road and Arnett Boulevard Tuesday morning.

Police say they stopped a Chevy Malibu on Scio Street for violations of vehicle and traffic law. They stay during the stop, the driver tried to flee in the car and dragged an officer a short distance.

Officers chased the car for about 15 minutes until it crashed into two cars on Thurston Road and Arnett Boulevard, according to police.

The driver of the car involved in the chase was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered, police say. They also say three people in the two cars that were hit were brought to the hospital for reports of generalized pain.

The officer who was dragged was not injured.

Our photojournalist was at the scene of the crash, where they saw damages to the front of two cars.

They also saw another car with damages to its back end and an RPD officer cleaning out the trunk of said car.

Police say charges are pending against the suspect. No other information has been given at this time.