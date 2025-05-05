Rochester Police at the scene of a car that crashed on St. Paul Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A News10NBC photojournalist is at the scene on St. Paul Street where multiple Rochester Police Officers were seen responding to a car severely damaged on the side of the road.

Kash Smith, a resident on St. Paul Street said this is the third car crash in the last two months, as he says people go really fast down the street. He also said this car was in the same spot as the other cars.

“We need to try and get a traffic light, or a stop sign, or some speed bumps, because it is very dangerous,” said Smith.

Smith said he was home when the crash happened, saying it “sounded like a bomb.” He also said he ran out to the car and tried to help the driver out of the car, along with some other people, stating the driver was “badly injured.”

