Rochester Police begin detail on illegal dirt bikes/ATV’s in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police said in partnership with the New York State Police Aviation Unit, starting Monday afternoon, they have run details targeting illegal dirt bikes and ATV’s in Rochester.

During their details Monday and Tuesday afternoon, police said they have recovered 14 off-road vehicles, wrote 49 traffic tickets, 14 municipal code tickets and made one felony DWI arrest.

Police said as the weather continues to warm up, they will continue to run these details across the city of Rochester.