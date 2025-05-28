Rochester Police block off part of Lake Avenue for crash

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police have closed off part of Lake Avenue, north of Magee Avenue, for two cars that have crashed into each other.

Police say one car was traveling south when they drifted over into the other lane, hitting a car traveling north. The person, a woman, in the car traveling south, was brought to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

The other driver, a man, was also taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Police say it is unclear if the woman had to go to the hospital due to the crash or a medical issue prior to the crash. Lake Avenue will be closed for a little while, according to police.

A News10NBC photojournalist at the scene saw the cars suffering severe damages, with the road blocked off by police caution tape.

They also saw multiple Rochester Police officers, and a helicopter flying over the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as we learn more information.