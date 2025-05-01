Rochester police: Car runs red light, causing crash that sends one vehicle into nearby church

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A car crash resulted in a vehicle smashing into a church on Tuesday night. Rochester police reported the crash happened around 9:45 p.m.

A car ran a red light and collided with another vehicle near the intersection of Campbell and Ames streets. One of the cars then hit the nearby Iglesia Pentecostal Church.

Police said both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. There is minor structural damage to the church.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI