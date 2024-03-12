Rochester Police charge boy, 13, with manslaughter in death of 15-year-old friend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 13-year-old has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a teen earlier this year.

Jamarion Porter, 15, was found shot to death inside a home on Murray Street near Jay Street on Jan. 4. His death was ruled a homicide.

Rochester Police say it appears Jamarion and the 13-year-old – his friend – were playing with a rifle when it discharged, striking and killing Jamarion. Investigators say the teen suspect and his family have been cooperating and he turned himself in on Tuesday.

Police are not naming him due to his age.

He’s been charged with second-degree manslaughter and was issued an appearance ticket for Monroe County Family Court.