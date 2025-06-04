Rochester Police Chief: Search for missing five-year-old Zy’Jae St. Pierre who fell into Genesee River now a ‘recovery operation’

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The search for 5-year-old Zy’Jae St. Pierre, who fell into the Genesee River late Sunday afternoon, has turned into a recovery mission, officials said.

A prayer vigil was held there Tuesday afternoon on Andrews St. bridge, where Zy’Jae fell into the water, drawing hundreds of people who released balloons, lit candles, and prayed for the boy and his family.

“We don’t know them personally, but they’re part of our community,” said Bishop Jeffrey Melvin.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith provided an update on the search efforts at a press conference Tuesday evening. “This is a recovery operation at this time. We’re just trying to locate Zy’Jae and bring him home and get some closure to the family,” Smith said.

First responders have been searching the Genesee River, including the High Falls basin.

On Tuesday, they worked with RG&E to reduce water flow from the Mount Morris Dam to aid divers in their search, even bringing the water flow at High Falls to a near standstill.

“Since yesterday, we’ve been working with RG&E to gain approval to reduce the water flow in the river from the Mount Morris Dam,” Smith said. “Sadly, we were still unable to locate Zy’Jae with all of these methods.”

“There is video. I have seen the video. This did happen,” Smith said. “And I pray to God none of you have to see the video.”

Mayor Malik Evans urged the community to support the family. “Community, keep this family in your thoughts and prayers,” Evans said. “If you were at the balloon release, I think you saw hundreds of community members come out and say to the family that, ‘hey, we support you.'”

Rochester police have asked boaters and fishermen to remain vigilant and study Zy’Jae’s face, as anyone could potentially find him.

The family of Zy’Jae has also opened a GoFundMe to support them during this time.

