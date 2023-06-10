Rochester Police cracking down on illegal ATVs and dirt bikes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Starting the weekend of June 10, Rochester Police will ramp up its crackdown on illegal use of ATVs and dirt bikes.

Chief David Smith says it will be a collaborative effort with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police.

They’ll be working to educate and confiscate illegal bikes. Police say they’re more than just a nuisance —they’re a matter of life and death.

“I can’t stress enough — these are not street legal machines. They’re not safe to be riding in the street. They’re not safe for the riders. They’re not safe for pedestrians. They’re not safe for people in cars. And folks shouldn’t ride them,” says Chief Smith.

Last summer, police took more than 100 of these vehicles off the roads, and destroyed them.