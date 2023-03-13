Rochester Police give out anti-theft devices for Kia and Hyundai cars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is giving out steering wheel locks to prevent thefts for Kia and Hyundai owners.

The locks are only for city residents who own a 2010-2020 Kia or Hyundai. You can get the locks at these four neighborhood service centers:

Northwest – 400 Dewey Ave

Northeast – 500 Norton St

Southwest – 923 Genesee St

Southeast – 320 N. Goodman Suite 209

The devices are in response to an increase in car thefts in the Rochester area and concerns that people are stealing Kias and Hyundais because of how-to videos circulating on social media. In January, News10NBC showed video of how a steering wheel lock prevented thieves from stealing a Kia car after smashing its windows.

