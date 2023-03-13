Rochester Police give out anti-theft devices for Kia and Hyundai cars
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is giving out steering wheel locks to prevent thefts for Kia and Hyundai owners.
The locks are only for city residents who own a 2010-2020 Kia or Hyundai. You can get the locks at these four neighborhood service centers:
- Northwest – 400 Dewey Ave
- Northeast – 500 Norton St
- Southwest – 923 Genesee St
- Southeast – 320 N. Goodman Suite 209
The devices are in response to an increase in car thefts in the Rochester area and concerns that people are stealing Kias and Hyundais because of how-to videos circulating on social media. In January, News10NBC showed video of how a steering wheel lock prevented thieves from stealing a Kia car after smashing its windows.
More about car thefts:
- Local man’s Hyundai stolen three times (March 5)
- Car theft trend starts as Tik Tok challenge. Can social media companies be held accountable? (Feb. 27)
- North Winton Village residents share concerns about crime with Rochester police (Feb. 27)
- Here we go again: Another smash-and-grab with a stolen car in the suburbs (Feb. 21)
- Fact Check: Will insurance carriers continue to cover Kias and Hyundais? (Feb. 16)
- Businesses take extra measures to prevent smash-and-grab burglaries (Feb. 14)
- Local woman speaks out after Hyundai stolen by thieves (Feb. 14)
- Local dealership helps woman after vandals destroyed her car (Feb. 9)
- Mayor Evans announces plan to address stolen cars, smash-and-grab robberies (Feb. 9)
- KIA sends warning letter to owner the same day thieves targeted her car (Feb. 7)
- Videos show thieves using stolen vehicles to smash into businesses and grab what they can (Feb. 6)
- Local congressman pushing Hyundai and Kia to address thefts of their vehicles (Feb. 4)
- Another stolen car smash-and-grab: When is this going to end? (Feb. 3)