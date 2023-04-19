Rochester Police hold first-ever cultural immersion program at RMSC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department held its first-ever cultural immersion program to better understand the communities they protect.

Twenty recruits for RPD started classes on Tuesday afternoon at the Rochester Museum and Science Center. In class, recruits will learn about a variety of cultures and the history of Rochester.

“I actually come from Wayne County so I wanted to join Rochester and experience exactly this, see the diversity, see the different cultures, and be able to become part of a bigger community,” said RPD recruit Justin Dalton. “We need to be guardians, not warriors and I think it’s important to remember that mindset moving forward.”

The class is part of the RPD Academy. It’s a collaboration with the Urban League of Rochester, RMSC, and the city school district.