Rochester Police investigate homicide on Plymouth Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A homicide investigation is underway on the city’s northwest side.

Rochester Police were called to North Plymouth Avenue, just north of Lyell Avenue in the Edgerton neighborhood, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Major Crimes Unit was at the scene all morning.

Neighbor Debbie Doneburg was awaken by someone pounding on her door. She said it was her friend, who was very frightened.

“She saw someone running and then he collapsed. She heard the gunshots. She said there were four or five at least,” she said.

Doneburg has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years and violence keeps feeling closer to home.

“Everybody can film it on their phones, but nobody knows nothing when it comes to saying what they saw. That’s another major problem. It’s like the code of the ‘hood,” Doneburg said.

“If you see something, it’s not going to stop until somebody says something.”

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.