Man dies in shooting on Portland Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man died in a shooting just before midnight on Friday on Portland Avenue near Norton Street.

Rochester Police say there was an argument amongst a small group of people gathered at the sidewalk, which led up to the shooting.

Officers rushed to the scene after getting the report of a person shot. They found the man near a sidewalk and alleyway with at least one upper-body gunshot wound. The man was taken to Strong Hospital where he died soon after arriving.

RPD says no suspects are in custody. They’re asking anyone with information or video to call 911.