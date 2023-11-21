Two shot, one killed outside RTS Transit Center on St. Paul Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man in his 30s is dead and another man is injured in a shooting outside the RTS Transit Center on St. Paul Street on Tuesday morning.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith said officers detained a person of interest who was in the area but its too early to call him a suspect. He said officers were on foot patrol around 7:45 a.m. when they heard gunshots outside the RTS Transit Center. One victim died at the scene and the other victim, in his 40s, was taken to Strong Hospital where he is stable condition.

Smith said there is no threat to the public at this time. RPD investigators believe the man in his 30s was the target but aren’t sure if the man in his 40s was.

St. Paul Street between Andrew Street and East Main Street will be closed for a few hours while police continue to investigate. K9 units helped to find the person of interest. This is the 51st homicide of the year.