Man found dead inside house on Bloomingdale Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after finding a man dead with upper body injuries on Tuesday morning.

Officers found the man’s body in a house on Bloomingdale Street between North Clinton Avenue and Remington Street. They responded around 9 a.m. after getting a 911 call about the body.

RPD says the house was boarded up but it appears that at least one person was living there. When officers arrived, they found a dog inside the house, which animal control took away, and found that the house had electricity.

“The lights are on inside,” RPD Captain Greg Bello said. “We’re trying to figure out what exactly the circumstances of the living situation of this house was and what people were doing in the house, whether they’re living there, whether they’re squatting there.”

The RPD Major Crimes Unit is still trying to determine what caused the man’s death and how long he has been dead. They’re speaking with neighbors to try to piece together what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.