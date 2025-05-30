Rochester police investigate shooting that left 17-year-old boy wounded, no arrests mad

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot in Rochester.

Police responded to Joseph and Clifford avenues around 5:45 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting. Officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene.

The teenager walked into Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body. He is expected to survive.

No suspects are in custody.

Officials urged anyone with information to call 911.

