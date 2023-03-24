Rochester Police investigate stabbings in three areas of city, leaving five hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating multiple stabbings within a three-hour time span on Thursday night in the city, leaving five hospitalized overall. The most recent incident happened just before 9 p.m.

RPD Officers found a 41-year-old homeless man on North Clinton Avenue near Hoeltzer Street suffering from an upper-body stab wound. RPD says the victim got into a fight and it turned violent and the suspect left the scene. The victim is recovering at Strong Hospital.

About half an hour before that stabbing, officers responded to a separate stabbing just before 8:30 p.m. on South Avenue near Byron Street. RPD says two men are recovering after stabbing each other in the upper body.

Police say they were injured during a fight between a 59-year-old and a 43-year-old, who are both homeless. They were taken to Strong Hospital where they are expected to recover.

Two Rochester teens are also recovering after both were stabbed around 6 p.m. on Aberdeen Street and Woodbine Avenue. Officers say a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl were stabbed when several teens met for a fight. Both walked into St. Mary’s Hospital. They are expected to be ok.

If you have information on any of these incidents, you are asked to call 911.