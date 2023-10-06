Rochester Police respond to at least three car crashes Friday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to at least three car crashes throughout the city on Friday morning.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw officers at the scene of a rollover crash on the city’s southwest side just after 3 a.m. The car flipped on its side on Frost Avenue. RPD is searching for the driver and possible passenger and News10NBC has reached out for more information.

In addition, RPD says they found a car on it’s roof around 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of Jay and Colvin streets on the city’s west side. RPD responded after getting a report of a crash. Officers say the people inside the car fled before they arrived. Traffic will be shut down on Jay Street between Colvin Street and Murray Street until the car is towed away.

Just over an hour later, officers also responded to a head-on crash crash around Culver Road and Clifford Avenue on the city’s northeast side. RPD says two cars collided and both drivers were taken to Strong Hospital with minor injuries. Culver Road between Clifford Avenue and Harwick Road / Rocket Street will remain closed until the cars are towed away. Officers didn’t issue any tickets.