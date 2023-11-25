Rochester police investigating 2 people shot

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There’s an active police investigation Friday night on and in the area of South Avenue in the city.

Rochester Police confirmed earlier tonight that the department is investigating a shooting in which two people were shot, both at least once in the upper body. Both have been taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, and their status is currently unknown. The scene and investigation remain active.