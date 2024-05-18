Rochester Police investigating stabbing at North Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a stabbing that they say appears to have stemmed from a dispute between two people.

The victim, a 19-year-old man from Rochester who was found on North Clinton Avenue near Clifford Avenue, is being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said. He had at least one stab wound to the upper body, according to police, who say it happened shortly before 2:15 p.m.

There have been no arrests at this time. Anyone with information should call 911.