Rochester Police investigating stabbing of woman Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a stabbing today that the victim says happened on North Clinton Avenue — apparently somewhere between Hoeltzer Street and Albow Place.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman from Rochester, arrived at Rochester General Hospital by private vehicle and had at least one stab wound to the upper body. Police went to the hospital just about 7:15 p.m.; they say she was “less than cooperative” but said the stabbing happened hours before on North Clinton. Police said her wounds are considered not to be life-threatening.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.