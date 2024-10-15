RPD launches ‘Leave Behind Naloxone’ program to combat opioid overdoses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is launching a new program aimed at helping to reduce opioid overdoses in the community.

Officials announced details of the “Leave Behind Naloxone” program at a news conference on Tuesday morning.

Naloxone is a drug that rapidly reverses symptoms of an opioid overdose, potentially saving lives. Under the new program, Rochester police officers will distribute naloxone kits to high-risk individuals in the community. Chief David Smith with RPD explains those considered “high-risk” includes not just overdose survivors, but people with a history of overdosing, high-risk users, and the people around them (friends, family, coworkers, etc.)

RPD says over 100 people died by overdose in Rochester this year. That’s why they say the new program could be vital to saving lives here in Monroe County.

“The actions of our officers go beyond enforcement. They represent compassion, empathy, and a commitment to helping our community,” said Chief Smith during the press conference.

This tactic has been proven to help communities across the country. RPD is one of the first agencies in western New York to take part in the program.

The kits include two doses of Naloxone, other wise known as Narcan, directions on how to use it, and information on addiction services.

County Executive Adam Bello says overdose deaths are preventable, and officers are often the first people responding to an overdose.

“It’s one thing to talk about people, statistics, or talk about numbers. But at the end of the day, those who are out there struggling in our community, they’re not numbers. These are people,” said Bello.

The program is set to begin in early November, with a plan to implement it department-wide in February.