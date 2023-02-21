Rochester Police look for stolen car after it was spotted on video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they’re looking for a stolen car on Tuesday morning after it was spotted on a security camera.

According to RPD, the car was seen parked at a gas station near West Main Street and a group of people surrounded the car.

The group of people and the stolen car fled before officers arrived. Police say they chased someone and took them into custody. That person was found not to be involved in the incident and was released.

RPD says the stolen car hasn’t yet been recovered.