Rochester Police looking for information on shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y, — Rochester Police are trying to find the person or persons who shot a man Saturday afternoon.

The 34-year-old from Rochester was shot in the lower body and was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital by a private vehicle around 4:26 p.m. Police say he is in stable condition — and that the place it happened, and the suspect or suspects, have not been identified.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300.