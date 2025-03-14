Rochester Police: Man arrested in connection to murder of Myrtle Watson

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police said they have arrested a 61-year-old man accused of murdering local singer Myrtle Watson in her home back in September.

On Sept. 14, 2024, police said they got a call for a report of a dead person inside a home on Sixth Street. When they arrived to the scene, officers said they found Watson dead from multiple stab wounds to her upper body, investigators believing Watson had been dead for many hours before they arrived.

Police said through investigations done by homicide detectives, Tyron James was found as the suspect, as James had known Watson.

According to police, James is currently homeless and a “violent predicate felon,” that has 49 prior criminal convictions, five of which are felony convictions.

James was taken into custody Friday and charged with murder in the second-degree. He will be arraigned Saturday in Rochester City Court.

Watson was also known as “Pokie,” a local singer who traveled all around for her music career.