Rochester Police: Man severely burned child, fractured her leg

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man is facing assault charges for allegedly brutalizing a three-year-old and leaving her with lifelong injuries.

On Sept. 20, Rochester Police were called to Rochester General Hospital after the severely-injured girl was brought in to the emergency room. She had severe burns and a significantly-fractured leg.

She was so badly injured, she was transferred to Golisano Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the girl was in the care of Shavar Canty, 30, when she was injured and that medical treatment was “unreasonably delayed.”

Candy was taken into custody Thursday by the United Marshal’s Task Force on Empire Boulevard.

He’s been charged with first-degree and second-degree assault.

Police say the relationship between the two is unclear.

