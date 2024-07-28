Rochester police: Man stabs another man after kid’s fight escalates on Augustine Street

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have a suspect in custody for a stabbing in the city on Saturday.

Officers say it happened around 6:15 p.m. on Augustine Street near Luckey Street. They say two children were fighting before two adults got involved.

A 19-year-old man was stabbed by a 34-year-old man. The victim was taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.