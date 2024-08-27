Rochester Police name K-9 in memory of Officer Mazurkiewicz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department has named its newest K-9 in memory of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz two years after he died in the line of duty.

The department shared a video on Tuesday of Maz the K-9 training. After a few months, Maz will be ready to serve alongside officers. Sgt. Corey Clark said that, whenever and RPD officer dies in the line of duty, it’s a tradition to name the next incoming K-9 after the officer.

RPD named its newest K-9 in memory of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, two years after he died in the line of duty (Video credit: RPD). "He’s got a sense of humor like Tony did," Sgt. Corey Clark said. pic.twitter.com/vh6Y22vPpJ — News10NBC (@news10nbc) August 27, 2024

“I talked to Tony’s wife, she’s very excited about this as well. It’s carrying on tradition, we’re honored to do it, and I think he’s going to be great. He’s got a sense of humor like Tony did,” Clark said.

Officer Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the police department, and his partner Officer Sino Seng were ambushed on Bauman Street while investigating two murders on July 21, 2022.

Kelvin Vickers is currently serving a life sentence for killing Officer Mazurkiewicz and for wounding Officer Seng.