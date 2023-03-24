Rochester Police officer arrested, accused of exposing himself to a minor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester Police officer has been charged with disseminating indecent material and endangering the welfare of a child.

It’s alleged Shawn Jordan exposed himself during a video chat with a 16-year-old girl at 11:35 p.m. on March 16th.

He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court at 9:30 a.m. on May 3.

Jordan has been suspended without pay from RPD.

