Rochester Police officer injured in head-on crash on Joseph Avenue

A Rochester Police officer was injured in a head-on crash at Joseph Avenue, near Berlin Street, on Wednesday afternoon.

The officer was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is being treated for upper body injuries that police say are minor and not life-threatening.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the officer was headed north on Joseph Avenue with the lights and series on, while responding to a request from help from another police agency. A vehicle pulled off of Berlin Street and started heading south in the northbound lane of Joseph Avenue, colliding head-on with the officer’s vehicle, police said. The crash sent the RPD vehicle off the road, and it crashed into the front of an unoccupied building. The other vehicle remained in the road and came to a rest facing north; the driver, a 51-year-old woman from Rochester, was taken to Rochester General Hospital for a precaution.

The Rochester woman will be issued traffic citations. She was not found to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said.

Police said at 6:16 p.m. that the area of the crash should be reopened within half an hour.