Rochester Police officer involved in crash during chase on Chili Avenue

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another Rochester Police officer was involved in a crash, this time during a chase.

It happened on Chili Avenue near Kenwood Avenue just before 4 p.m. Thursday. The Rochester Police Department says the officer was chasing robbery suspects.

Two other cars were involved in the crash. Drivers of both the cars were taken to the hospital for pain. the officer was not hurt.

The suspects in the robbery investigation were caught.