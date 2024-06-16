Rochester police officers aim high with skydiving fundraiser for Special Olympics

RPD officers to sky-dive Sunday for Special Olympics

ALBION, N.Y. — Two Rochester police officers will be skydiving around noon on Sunday over WNY Skydiving in Albion to benefit the New York State Special Olympics.

Officer Denny Wright, one of the officers making the jump along with Investigator Erin Rogers, says it’s an exciting way to give back to the community.

“My whole career I tried to help people, and I’ll keep trying to do that — and if I can do something to support Special Olympics, then that’s a plus,” Wright said.

If you would like to support the New York State Special Olympics, click here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.