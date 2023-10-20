Rochester Police officers receive promotions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester Police Department were recognized for their work Thursday during a department promotion ceremony.

Members of the force received promotions to the ranks of commander, captain, lieutenant and sergeant.

That includes someone you see a lot of on News10NBC: RPD’s public information office Greg Bello, who was promoted to the rank of captain.

“I am extremely proud. Every time we get to do this, I look back on my career. From the rank of sergeant up, I’ve held every single rank within the RPD. I look at them and think about the day I was promoted to sergeant, the day I was promoted to lieutenant and so on. It’s just been a very good career,” Police Chief David Smith said.