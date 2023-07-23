Rochester Police respond to overnight violence Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two shootings and a police chase — that’s what Rochester Police officers responded to overnight Sunday.

Just before midnight Saturday night, officers found an 18-year-old shot on Hudson Avenue. They soon learned he was shot on Villa Street. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Minutes after that, officers found a 31-year-old man on Hobart Street who had also been shot. Police say his injuries are life-threatening.

After that, at around 1 a.m. Sunday, police chased a car from Felix Street to Willow Street. Six people in the car were arrested after several foot chases.

Police say a shotgun was found at the scene and the car was reported stolen.

All six are expected to face charges.