Rochester Police say argument at family gathering led to murder; Two charged

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two people are facing murder charges in the fatal shooting of a man last fall.

Rochester Police say Dominique Glenn, 35, and Shakeela Lindsey, 29, shot and killed Lanard Davis, 42, during an argument at a family gathering.

Police were called to Congress Avenue and Pioneer Street around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 2022 for the report of a vehicle that hit a tree. Davis, of Rochester was found in the driver’s seat – fatally shot.

A woman in her 20s in the passenger seat was treated for cuts and abrasions from the shattered glass. A 10-year-old child in the backseat was not hurt.

Glenn and Lindsey fled to Atlanta shortly after the murder, according to police. An indictment was unsealed in Monroe County Court Tuesday, and both were charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Both of them were arraigned and remanded to the Monroe County Jail.