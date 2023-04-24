Rochester Police say car crash might have been caused by driver overdosing behind the wheel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to 765 East Main St. for the report of a car into a pole. The 38-year-old male driver was the only person in the car and was unconscious and not breathing properly when police arrived. He was rushed to Strong Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening,

Police said the driver overdosed on an unknown amount of fentanyl while driving. Before he hit the pole, he rear-ended another car. The 27-year-old female driver of the other car was not injured.

The investigation is on-going and charges are expected.