Rochester Police, school district investigating after SUV narrowly avoids hitting Franklin students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An SUV drove onto school grounds at Franklin Tuesday afternoon, nearly hitting students leaving for the day.

This happened during dismissal at the school, located on the corner of Norton Street and Hudson Avenue.

District officials say no one was hurt, but that the incident is concerning because it threatens the safety of students.

They say while there are reports on social media that shots were fired, that is not true.

A Rochester Police officer was on the grounds at the time per protocol. After a person attempted to shoot a student outside the school earlier this year, the district and RPD reached an agreement to staff officers outside high schools during arrival and dismissal times.

News10NBC has reached out to police for more information.

A district spokesperson tells us that its security team is working with police on the investigation.