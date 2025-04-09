Rochester Police SCUBA team recover body from Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department said their SCUBA team has recovered a body from the Genesee River.

Police said around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, they responded to the report of a man in the river. They said it appears the adult man went underwater and did not resurface.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working with police to confirm the identity and notify the family, according to police. They also said they are still investigating and this story will be updated as we learn more information.